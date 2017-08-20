Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Road struggles continue Saturday

Greinke (14-6) allowed five runs -- four earned -- on seven hits and four walks while striking out four batters through four innings during Saturday's loss to the Twins.

The damage all came in the fourth frame, and Greinke didn't return for the fifth inning. Following Saturday's loss to the Twins, he owns a discouraging 3-5 record, 4.28 ERA and 1.34 WHIP on the road. It's an interesting split because Chase Field is a hitter-friendly venue, yet Greinke owns a sterling 11-1 record with a 2.34 ERA and 0.89 WHIP through 14 home starts. If the luxury exists to fade Greinke in daunting road matchups, it's a potential option, but it's also difficult to sit down a high-end hurler with his upside. A road game at Citi Field against the Mets is up next for the veteran righty.