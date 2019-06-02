Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Rough outing Saturday
Greinke pitched four innings, allowing four runs on seven hits and a walk. He struck out two and received a no-decision in Saturday's 6-5 extra-innings win over the Mets.
Greinke needed 80 pitches to get through the start, in which he was unusually generous with baserunners. It's the first time since April 9 the right-hander has allowed four or more runs. For the year, Greinke has a 3.09 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 75 strikeouts over 81.2 innings. He will look to get back on track against the Blue Jays on Friday.
