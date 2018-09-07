Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Roughed up
Greinke allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out four across 5.1 innings Thursday against the Braves. He did not factor into the decision.
Greinke looked uncomfortable on the mound from the very start of the game, uncharacteristically throwing two wild pitches in the first inning. Things didn't improve for him from there, as he allowed a two-run homer in the fourth followed by a solo shot in the sixth. While his ERA still sits at a strong 3.08 mark -- good for eighth in the National League -- Greinke has now allowed multiple home runs in three of his past five starts.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Falls to 13-9•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Bags win against Mariners•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Allows three runs in no-decision•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Allows four runs in loss to Rangers•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Tough-luck loss in quality start•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Six strong innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...