Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Roughed up

Greinke allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out four across 5.1 innings Thursday against the Braves. He did not factor into the decision.

Greinke looked uncomfortable on the mound from the very start of the game, uncharacteristically throwing two wild pitches in the first inning. Things didn't improve for him from there, as he allowed a two-run homer in the fourth followed by a solo shot in the sixth. While his ERA still sits at a strong 3.08 mark -- good for eighth in the National League -- Greinke has now allowed multiple home runs in three of his past five starts.