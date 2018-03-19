Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Satisfied with bullpen session

Greinke (groin) indicated that he felt good after completing a 40-pitch bullpen session Sunday, Owen Perkins of MLB.com reports. "If I felt this good every day for the rest of my career, it would be amazing," Greinke said following the session. "I'll definitely be making the next outing. I felt healthy and the pitches were pretty good. Hopefully that continues. It should; it was a good day."

Greinke nor manager Torey Lovullo were willing to say when the right-hander's next spring start would come, but the successful bullpen session nonetheless qualifies as good news after the groin injury limited Greinke to just 19 pitches in his last outing March 14 against the Rockies. The side session was about two times the length of a typical one for Greinke and should help him make up for the abbreviated start last week. Greinke's current schedule of rest days, bullpen sessions and starts keeps him just off the pace to be ready for Opening Day, but if he experiences no setbacks over the remainder of spring training, he would line up to start the third game of the Diamondbacks' season-opening series versus Colorado.