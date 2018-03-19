Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Satisfied with bullpen session
Greinke (groin) indicated that he felt good after completing a 40-pitch bullpen session Sunday, Owen Perkins of MLB.com reports. "If I felt this good every day for the rest of my career, it would be amazing," Greinke said following the session. "I'll definitely be making the next outing. I felt healthy and the pitches were pretty good. Hopefully that continues. It should; it was a good day."
Greinke nor manager Torey Lovullo were willing to say when the right-hander's next spring start would come, but the successful bullpen session nonetheless qualifies as good news after the groin injury limited Greinke to just 19 pitches in his last outing March 14 against the Rockies. The side session was about two times the length of a typical one for Greinke and should help him make up for the abbreviated start last week. Greinke's current schedule of rest days, bullpen sessions and starts keeps him just off the pace to be ready for Opening Day, but if he experiences no setbacks over the remainder of spring training, he would line up to start the third game of the Diamondbacks' season-opening series versus Colorado.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Set for bullpen Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Opening Day start in jeopardy?•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Injury not believed to be serious•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Leaves Wednesday's contest after one inning•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Fastball in mid-80s•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Set to benefit from humidor•
-
Beltre is a Draft Day steal
His age and injury trajectory are causing Adrian Beltre to become a Fantasy draft afterthought....
-
Spring Takes: Updating Conforto, Stroman
How often will Jose Martinez play? Could spring stars Amir Garrett and Daniel Vogelbach make...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Gonzalez, Cain
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....