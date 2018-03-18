Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Set for bullpen Sunday
Greinke (groin) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Sunday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.
Greinke is currently dealing with a bout of groin tightness that he picked up during his previous spring start. While the issue isn't thought to be anything overly serious, it's expected to push his next start back by a little bit, which would make pitching on Opening Day unlikely. Barring any setbacks in his bullpen Sunday, Greinke could be cleared to return to game action shortly thereafter. A clearer timetable for the veteran should emerge once he returns to Cactus League action, but as it stands now, he's loosely lined up to pitch one of the games during the first week of the season.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Opening Day start in jeopardy?•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Injury not believed to be serious•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Leaves Wednesday's contest after one inning•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Fastball in mid-80s•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Set to benefit from humidor•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Lit up in abbreviated start Wednesday•
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Devers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Strategy: The more pitchers the merrier?
The top starting pitchers stand out more than ever these days, but you could argue the top...
-
15-Team Rotisserie Mock Draft
For the first time this preseason Heath Cummings fell behind in steals and he didn't like...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
2018 fantasy baseball rankings: Top OFs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and picks its top five...
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Sleepers are exciting, but sometimes the buzz ups price to a point they're no longer a value....