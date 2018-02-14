Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Set to benefit from humidor
Greinke's home park, Chase Field, will install a humidor prior to the 2018 season, which should result in a drop in home runs, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
The installation of a humidor had long been rumored and has finally been confirmed. The device is used to store baseballs, causing them to absorb water and become less bouncy. Physics professor Alan Nathan estimates that the use of a humidor at Chase Field could decrease home runs by at least 25 percent. That would be good news for Greinke, who gave up 15 home runs at home last season. Greinke's price should rise a bit due to this news in anticipation of a slight boost to his ERA.
