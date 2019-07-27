Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Sharp in no-decision

Greinke didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Marlins, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over six innings while striking out five.

The right-hander gave up a run in the first inning and then shut down the Miami offense, retiring 11 straight batters at one point. Greinke was headed for his 11th win before Greg Holland blew a 2-1 lead in the ninth, and the Arizona ace will carry a 2.87 ERA and 128:18 K:BB through 141 innings into his next start Wednesday, on the road against the Yankees.