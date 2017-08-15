Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Spins 6.2 innings of shutout ball
Greinke (14-5) picked up the win Monday against Astros, covering 6.2 innings and conceding five hits and two walks while striking out nine batters in the 2-0 victory.
Three of Greinke's strikeouts came against MVP candidate Jose Altuve, with the former Cy Young winner mixing all four of his pitches effectively throughout the evening. The Arizona ace is now sporting a 10.1 K/9 rate for the season, just a shade below the career-best mark he established with the Royals in 2011. That improvement has allowed him to shave more than a run off his ERA this season following a disappointing debut campaign with the Diamondbacks.
