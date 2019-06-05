Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Start pushed to Saturday
Greinke will start Saturday against the Blue Jays, Jody Jackson of FOX Sports Arizona reports.
Greinke apparently dealt with a bit of a stiff neck during his previous outing, during which he allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out two in four innings. While his neck is responding well, the Diamondbacks want to play it safe and give the veteran right-hander an extra day of rest before his next outing. As such, he'll flip places in the rotation with Merrill Kelly, who is now scheduled to start Friday's series opener in Toronto.
