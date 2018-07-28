Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Stays hot in win
Greinke (12-5) cruised to the win against the Padres on Friday, giving up just one earned run on six hits over seven innings and striking out six without walking a batter in Arizona's 6-2 victory.
Greinke is on a torrid pace at the moment, as he's 9-1 over his last 11 starts, a span that has lowered his ERA from 3.44 to 2.96. Perhaps the most impressive stat of Greinke's 2018 campaign so far is his 143:24 K:BB, and as long as he demonstrates that type of command and strikeout rate, he'll continue to provide terrific fantasy value pitching on an Arizona team that is looking to make a second-half playoff push.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Strikes out 13 in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Fires 7.2 scoreless frames•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Lasts just 4.1 innings•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Collects ninth win•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Picks up eighth win•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Dominant in Saturday's win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Gary Sanchez is likely to miss another month, and Kris Bryant ... well, who knows? Scott White...
-
Prospects: Eloy, Vlad closing in?
Eloy Jimenez and Vladimir Guerrero are back to health and back to raking, so are they closing...