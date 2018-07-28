Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Stays hot in win

Greinke (12-5) cruised to the win against the Padres on Friday, giving up just one earned run on six hits over seven innings and striking out six without walking a batter in Arizona's 6-2 victory.

Greinke is on a torrid pace at the moment, as he's 9-1 over his last 11 starts, a span that has lowered his ERA from 3.44 to 2.96. Perhaps the most impressive stat of Greinke's 2018 campaign so far is his 143:24 K:BB, and as long as he demonstrates that type of command and strikeout rate, he'll continue to provide terrific fantasy value pitching on an Arizona team that is looking to make a second-half playoff push.