Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Stays hot with another win
Greinke (12-5) cruised to the win against the Padres on Friday, giving up just one earned run on six hits over seven innings, striking out six without walking a batter in Arizona's 6-2 victory.
Greinke is on a torrid pace at the moment, as he's now 9-1 over his last 11 starts - a span that has seen him lower his ERA from 3.44 all the way down to 2.96. Perhaps the most impressive stat of Greinke's 2018 campaign so far is his 143:24 K:BB, and as long as he demonstrates that type of command and striking out batters at this rate, he'll continue to provide terrific fantasy value pitching on an Arizona team that is looking to make a second-half playoff push.
