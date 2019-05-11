Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Stellar in defeat

Greinke allowed one run on five hits while striking out seven in Friday's 2-1 no-decision loss to the Braves.

Arizona's offense, then its bullpen, conspired to spoil a terrific outing by Greinke, who has allowed two or fewer runs in five of his last six starts. Since that Opening Day disaster in Los Angeles, the right-hander has a 2.19 ERA over eight starts. Greinke will look to get back in the win column Tuesday at home against the Pirates.