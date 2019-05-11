Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Stellar in defeat
Greinke allowed one run on five hits while striking out seven in Friday's 2-1 no-decision loss to the Braves.
Arizona's offense, then its bullpen, conspired to spoil a terrific outing by Greinke, who has allowed two or fewer runs in five of his last six starts. Since that Opening Day disaster in Los Angeles, the right-hander has a 2.19 ERA over eight starts. Greinke will look to get back in the win column Tuesday at home against the Pirates.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Delivers quality start•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Dominates Yankees for fifth win•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: In line for two starts•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Tosses seven scoreless•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Fires six shutout innings•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Notches second win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...
-
Worry about these eight stars?
Concern level Thursday: Which hitters should you have real concern over, and which can you...