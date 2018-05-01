Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Strikes out 10 to beat Dodgers

Greinke (3-2) struck out 10 and held the Dodgers to two runs on four hits and a walk through six innings to pick up the win Monday over the Dodgers.

Greinke reached double digit strikeouts for the first time all season and picked up his second quality start of the season to pick up a big early win against a division rival. He was mixing speeds all night, as Greinke used just 35 fastballs in contrast to 54 breaking pitches, most notably the changeup (33, including 21 for strikes and three whiffs). Greinke showed he can still dominate despite his slipping velocity -- his fastball maxed out at just 91.3 mph Monday night, but he was still able to rack up the strikeouts thanks to his command and deceptiveness.