Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Strikes out 13 in win

Greinke (11-5) got the win against the Rockies on Sunday, giving up one earned run on two hits over eight strong innings, striking out 13 and walking one in Arizona's 6-1 victory.

It was a dominant effort from the veteran right-hander, with a solo home run by Ian Desmond representing the lone blip on an otherwise suffocating effort against a tough Rockies lineup. The 13 strikeouts were a season high and this also marked the sixth straight start where he has conceded two or fewer runs. Greinke is on fire at the moment, and his 3.05 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and phenomenal 137:24 K:BB all demonstrate that he's still plenty capable of posting excellent fantasy numbers, even at age 34.