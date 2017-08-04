Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Struggles late against Cubs

Greinke allowed six runs on nine hits while striking out eight batters through six innings during Thursday's win over the Cubs. He didn't factor into the decision.

Greinke held Chicago to two runs through five innings before surrendering three in the sixth and being charged with another in the seventh frame. He looked sharp for most of the afternoon, and also pitched around two rain delays, so there shouldn't be any overreactions to his underwhelming final stat line. Greinke takes a 3.10 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 9.9 K/9 into his next start, which projects to be against the Dodgers at Chase Field.