Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Takes loss despite strong start

Greinke (14-11) got the loss against the Rockies on Friday, giving up three earned runs on four hits over 7.1 innings, striking out six and walking two as the Diamondbacks fell 6-2.

It was a strong outing for the right-hander but his teammates didn't offer him much run support and the Rockies tagged the Arizona bullpen for three earned runs after he left the contest, eventually forcing Greinke to settle for his 11th defeat of the season. He's just 1-3 over his last five starts, but Greinke has provided excellent fantasy value overall once again at age 34 this season, as he's sporting a 3.21 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP to go along with a 193:41 K:BB over 201.2 innings.