Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Throws seven strong innings

Greinke scattered four hits over seven innings, giving up one earned run and striking out six with no walks but didn't factor into the decision as the Diamondbacks eventually fell 2-1 in extra innings to the Nationals on Thursday.

Greinke got off to a bit of an uneven start to the season but he's now allowed just four earned runs over his last 18.2 innings to bring his ERA down to 3.70 and his WHIP to 1.03. The veteran right-hander has yet to walk more than two batters in a game this season, resulting in an elite 53:6 K:BB that suggests his ERA probably stands to keep decreasing as the season progresses.