Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Tosses four innings Wednesday

Greinke (groin) threw four innings in an intrasquad game Wednesday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.

Greinke has been dealing with a groin issue for a little more than a week. While he was expected to appear in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Giants, the team decided to deploy him on a back field instead. He was able to toss close to 60 pitches and reported feeling fine afterwards, but the Diamondbacks have yet to reveal what's next for the right-hander. If Greinke stays on schedule and makes his final exhibition start against the Indians on March 26, that would line him up to pitch Arizona's third game of the season.