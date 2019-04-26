Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Tosses seven scoreless
Greinke (4-1) threw seven shutout innings, allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out seven in a victory against the Pirates on Thursday.
This was vintage Greinke, who added a triple at the plate for good measure. The right-hander has absolutely dominated lately, throwing 13 straight shutout frames and owns a 1.69 ERA in his last four outings. With this hot stretch, his season WHIP has dropped to 0.99. He is also 4-1 with a 3.72 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 36.1 innings this season. His next scheduled start is Wednesday at home against the Yankees.
