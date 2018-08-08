Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Tough-luck loss in quality start
Greinke (12-7) was saddled with the loss Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits and four walks while striking out four over seven innings against the Phillies.
Greinke didn't have pinpoint command in this one -- tying a season high in walks and matching his lowest strikeout total since April -- but he deserved a better fate than the final outcome. The lone blemish on his ledger was a solo home run by Nick Williams in the third inning, but the Arizona bats weren't able to provide much in the way of run support. The 34-year-old has been on a roll lately, working to a minuscule 1.26 ERA in 35.2 innings over his last five starts. He'll take a 2.89 ERA and 152:29 K:BB into Monday's start at Texas.
