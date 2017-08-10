Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Undone by late Dodgers rally
Greinke (13-5) landed in the loss column Wednesday after giving up three runs on four hits over 6.2 innings against the Dodgers. He struck out eight and walked a season-high four.
He actually carried a 2-1 lead into the seventh against his old club, but Greinke let Los Angeles rally for a pair of runs before being pulled. Still, even with all the walks, this represents a solid bounce-back from his six-run misstep against the Cubs in his previous start. After struggling through his first season in Arizona, Greinke's adjusted impressively, as he's regained his status as one of baseball's top arms. A tough matchup with the Astros on Monday is up next for the veteran righty.
