Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Whiffs nine in no-decision Saturday

Greinke allowed one run on five hits over 5,2 innings while striking out nine Saturday, but had to settle for a no-decision in a 2-1 loss to the Rockies.

The 34-year-old raised some alarms when he struggled with his fastball velocity in the spring, but Greinke quickly put any concerns to rest with a dominant first outing in the regular season. He threw 59 of 83 pitches for strikes, including first-pitch strikes to 16 of the 22 batters he faced, and his only real mistake resulted in a Charlie Blackmon solo homer in the sixth inning. Due to scheduled off days for the D-backs, Greinke will get a bit of extra rest before taking the mound again next Saturday in St. Louis.