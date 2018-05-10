Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Will face Nationals on Thursday
The Diamondbacks moved Greinke up a day in the pitching schedule to start Thursday's series opener against the Nationals, Doug Padilla of MLB.com reports.
While Greinke will lose out on an extra day of rest with the adjustment in the Diamondbacks' pitching schedule, fantasy owners should be thankful that he'll avoid a head-to-head matchup with Nationals ace Max Scherzer and instead toe the rubber against Tanner Roark. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo indicated that Matt Koch would also be pushed up a day in the schedule to start Friday as Arizona waits until Saturday to welcome a new fifth starter into the rotation while Robbie Ray (oblique) remains on the disabled list. Triple-A Reno pitchers Troy Scribner, Taylor Clarke and Jake Buchanan are all considered options for the Saturday spot start.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Labors through 5.2 innings•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Strikes out 10 to beat Dodgers•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Drops second despite nine strikeouts•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Gets second win of season•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Picks up first win Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Cut down by Cards on Saturday•
-
Waivers: Take DeShields seriously
Delino DeSheilds has yet to fully prove himself, but as a rare source of steals, he should...
-
Prospects: Time to stash Vlad?
Vladimir Guerrero is making headlines at Double-A, but could the 19-year-old get the call sometime...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Acuna climbs
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...