Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Will face Nationals on Thursday

The Diamondbacks moved Greinke up a day in the pitching schedule to start Thursday's series opener against the Nationals, Doug Padilla of MLB.com reports.

While Greinke will lose out on an extra day of rest with the adjustment in the Diamondbacks' pitching schedule, fantasy owners should be thankful that he'll avoid a head-to-head matchup with Nationals ace Max Scherzer and instead toe the rubber against Tanner Roark. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo indicated that Matt Koch would also be pushed up a day in the schedule to start Friday as Arizona waits until Saturday to welcome a new fifth starter into the rotation while Robbie Ray (oblique) remains on the disabled list. Triple-A Reno pitchers Troy Scribner, Taylor Clarke and Jake Buchanan are all considered options for the Saturday spot start.