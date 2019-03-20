Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Will open Arizona's season

Greinke was named the Diamondbacks' Opening Day starter versus the Dodgers.

The announcement comes as little surprise as Greinke receives the team's Opening Day nod for the third time in four years. The 35-year-old had a sub-par 4.37 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 7.6 K/9 during his first year in Arizona, but since posted a 3.20 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 9.1 K/9 across the past two seasons.

