Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Will open Arizona's season
Greinke was named the Diamondbacks' Opening Day starter versus the Dodgers.
The announcement comes as little surprise as Greinke receives the team's Opening Day nod for the third time in four years. The 35-year-old had a sub-par 4.37 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 7.6 K/9 during his first year in Arizona, but since posted a 3.20 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 9.1 K/9 across the past two seasons.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Outing cut short•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Labors through two innings•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Coming to camp late•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Grabs win against Dodgers•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Takes loss despite strong start•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Gives up four runs in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings and 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and warns of potential busts
-
12-team Points Mock Draft
Heath Cummings tries to follow his perfect draft plan and comes up just short.
-
Buying Story? Draft values
How much can you believe in Trevor Story? Plus Scott White, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers and...
-
Fantasy Baseball: sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for Mariners-A's
Two teams begin their regular season a week ahead of and 6,000 miles away from everyone else....
-
Spring Notes: McMahon surging
Is Ryan McMahon must-draft? Has Caleb Smith positioned himself alongside Trevor Richards as...