Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Won't miss start
Greinke (abdomen) felt good following a bullpen session Saturday and will make his next scheduled start Tuesday against the Padres, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Greinke left his previous start Wednesday against the Pirates with abdominal tightness, but an MRI confirmed that he escaped serious injury. The Diamondbacks will certainly be happy to see him on the mound, as he's recorded a 1.09 ERA over his last six starts.
