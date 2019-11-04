Didi Gregorius: Doesn't get qualifying offer

Gregorius did not receive a qualifying offer from the Yankees ahead of Monday's deadline, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Gregorius was certainly a candidate for the one-year, $17.8 million offer, though his struggles in 2019, where he posted a .238/.276/.441 line in 82 games after returning from Tommy John surgery, made that far from a formality. He can still return to the Yankees, though he won't have to worry about a draft-pick penalty hurting other teams' interest in him.