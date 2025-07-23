Diego Cartaya: Released by Twins
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Twins released Cartaya on Wednesday, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
Cartaya was acquired from the Dodgers via trade over the offseason but looked completed lost at Triple-A St. Paul, going 5-for-59 with 40 strikeouts. The former top prospect is still just 23, but his future looks murky.
