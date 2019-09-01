Herrera opted out of his minor-league deal with the Mets on Sunday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Herrera started the season on an MiLB deal with the Mets, then opted out in early July only to re-sign a few days later. The 25-year-old had an .831 OPS with 24 homers in 117 games with Triple-A Syracuse this season.

