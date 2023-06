Lamet was released by the Rockies on Thursday.

The 30-year-old righty showed significant promise in 2020 with the Padres after flashing upside in 2019 but he has been trending down each year since then, in part due to injuries. Lamet had an 11.57 ERA in 25.2 innings with the Rockies and had an ERA over 10.00 as both a starter and a reliever. It's possible he will catch on elsewhere, but it is unlikely to be in a fantasy-relevant role.