Dioner Navarro: Reaches deal with independent club
Navarro agreed to a contract Sunday with the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Navarro has been out of baseball since the end of the 2016 season, with the 34-year-old catching taking the last year and a half off to tend to his wife, Sherley, who has dealt with significant health issues. With Sherley's condition stabilizing in recent months, Navarro has elected to revive his career and is expected to begin appearing in games for Long Island by the end of the month. The switch-hitting Navarro slashed .207/.265/.322 in his last full season in the big leagues and will face a difficult road back to the majors now that he's two years older.
