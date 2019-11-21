Play

Machado signed a contract with the Lotte Giants of the Korea Baseball Organization on Thursday, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.

Machado played 67 games for the Tigers in 2019, but he showed signs of regression with a .553 OPS and 41 strikeouts. The 27-year-old has spent portions of the past four seasons in the majors, but he'll begin 2020 in South Korea.

