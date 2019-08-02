Pollock (groin) isn't in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Padres.

Pollock was pulled from Thursday's matchup due to left groin tightness, and he'll be held out of Friday's clash as a result of the injury. He'll be considered day-to-day until the extent of the issue is uncovered. Kris Negron draws the start in center field and will hit eighth with Pollock out of the mix.

