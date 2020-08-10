Pollock went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Giants.
Pollock's seventh inning homer gave the Dodgers their first lead of the contest. He was the only Dodger to record multiple hits Sunday. The 32-year-old is batting .311/.354/.667 with four homers, nine RBI and six runs scored despite serving in a part-time role. When he doesn't start, he's usually one of the first options off the bench for manager Dave Roberts -- Pollock has appeared in some capacity in 14 of the Dodgers' 16 games this season.