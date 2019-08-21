Pollock went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, two runs scored and a pair of walks to help the Dodgers to a 16-3 rout of the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Pollock helped spearhead a huge day for the Dodgers offense from atop the order, reaching base in four of his six plate appearances and checking in with his ninth long ball of the year. He only has 196 at-bats on the season due to injuries, but Pollock is capable of ripping off lengthy hot streaks when he's dialed in, so hopefully this is a sign he's gearing up to embark on one and make up for lost time for fantasy owners.