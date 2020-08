Pollock went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and an RBI double in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Padres.

Pollock pinch-hit for Joc Pederson in the seventh inning and plated Austin Barnes for the go-ahead run. Pollock followed it up with a solo shot in the ninth for insurance. The 32-year-old has three homers, six RBI and five runs scored in 36 plate appearances this year.