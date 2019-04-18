Dodgers' A.J. Pollock: Clubs three-run homer
Pollock went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Reds.
Pollock brought home the first runs of the afternoon for either team with his three-run shot off Sonny Gray during the sixth inning. The 31-year-old has endured a slow start to the season by slashing .243/.293/.365, though he does have two home runs and 14 RBI through 74 at-bats.
