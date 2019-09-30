Pollock went 1-for-2 with a single and a run scored in Sunday's win over San Francisco.

Pollock returned to action after missing Saturday's game with a knee contusion and crossed the plate after singling in the first inning. In his initial season with the Dodgers, Pollock slashed .266/.327/.468 with 15 homers and 47 RBI in 86 games. He's expected to have a starting role in the outfield when the NLDS begins Thursday.

