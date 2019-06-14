Dodgers' A.J. Pollock: Completes on-field work
Pollock (elbow) played catch from 90 feet and participated in agility drills Friday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Pollock recently had his PICC line removed, and as expected, he's managed to resume baseball activities. He still has a long way to go before being cleared for a rehab stint, but this is certainly a step in the right direction.
More News
-
Dodgers' A.J. Pollock: Nearing baseball activities•
-
Dodgers' A.J. Pollock: Weeks away from return•
-
Dodgers' A.J. Pollock: To miss at least six weeks•
-
Dodgers' A.J. Pollock: Still no timeline following surgery•
-
Dodgers' A.J. Pollock: Set for surgery Thursday•
-
Dodgers' A.J. Pollock: Undergoing exploratory procedure•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings discusses Wednesday's action and what you should do with Chris Paddack.