Dodgers' A.J. Pollock: Contract includes opt-out
Pollock can opt out of his contract with the Dodgers after three years if he stays healthy, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
The opt-out will only be available should Pollock make 1,000 plate appearances in 2020 and 2021 combined or 1,450 plate appearances across the first three years of the deal. The first possibility requires 500 plate appearances per year, while the second requires 483.3 per year. Neither bar is particularly hard to clear for an everyday player, but Pollock has only once reached either threshold, so it would take an unprecedented level of health for the outfielder. The Dodgers would likely happily lose his age-34 season if it meant consistent availability over the next three years.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, 2019 picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Dynasty startup mock draft
When drafting for a dynasty league, the trick is juggling the present with the future. Scott...
-
Reaction: Pollock joins Dodgers
A.J. Pollock signed with the Dodgers Thursday, a rare moment of activity in a slow offseason....
-
Managing ERA
There's a wide range of ERAs each year in Rotisserie leagues, but there are steps you can take...
-
Finding runs in Roto
Like RBi, runs are opportunity based. But there are a couple of skills that will go a long...
-
Watch your WHIP
Trying to balance WHIP with pitching counting stats can be tricky and impact your roster construction....