Dodgers' A.J. Pollock: Contract includes opt-out

Pollock can opt out of his contract with the Dodgers after three years if he stays healthy, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

The opt-out will only be available should Pollock make 1,000 plate appearances in 2020 and 2021 combined or 1,450 plate appearances across the first three years of the deal. The first possibility requires 500 plate appearances per year, while the second requires 483.3 per year. Neither bar is particularly hard to clear for an everyday player, but Pollock has only once reached either threshold, so it would take an unprecedented level of health for the outfielder. The Dodgers would likely happily lose his age-34 season if it meant consistent availability over the next three years.