Pollock went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk during Thursday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

Pollock went back-to-back with Corey Seager with a solo home run against Madison Bumgarner in the fourth inning to help the Dodgers gain a 2-0 lead. The long ball was the ninth of the year for the 32-year-old, who has now hit safely across seven straight games.