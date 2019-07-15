Dodgers' A.J. Pollock: Day off Monday
Pollock is not in the lineup Monday against the Phillies, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.
Pollock started all three games in Boston over the weekend in his return from an elbow infection, going 6-for-14 with two homers. Alex Verdugo slides to center field in his absence, with Joc Pederson in left.
