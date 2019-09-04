Pollock is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Pollock is 4-for-9 (.444) with three extra-base hits in his career against Wednesday's starter for the Rockies, Antonio Senzatela, but his track record was not enough to earn him a start Wednesday night. Chris Taylor will get the start in left field, the position Pollock is expected to play most often down the stretch.