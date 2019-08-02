Pollock was removed from Thursday's win over the Padres with left groin tightness, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Pollock went 3-for-4 with two runs scored but did not retake the field after crossing the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning. The 32-year-old said after the contest he isn't concerned about the issue, but it wouldn't be a major surprise for the Dodgers to play it safe and rest him Friday.