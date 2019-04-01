Dodgers' A.J. Pollock: Drives in two runs
Pollock went 2-for-5 with a two-run double and two runs scored in Sunday's 8-7 win over the Diamondbacks.
Pollock is off to a hot start with his new team, going 7-for-17 with three extra-base hits and six RBI in his first four games. If the 31-year-old can stay on the field, he could be set for a terrific 2019 season in a strong Dodgers lineup.
