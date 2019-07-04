Pollock (elbow) joined High-A Rancho Cucamonga to start a rehab assignment Thursday, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

Pollock participated in a simulated game earlier this week, clearing the way for his return to game action. The 31-year-old has been eyeing a return to the Dodgers right after the All-Star break and appears on track to do so if all goes well in the minors.

