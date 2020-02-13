Manager Dave Roberts said Pollock is expected to share time in left field with Joc Pederson, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

As it stands following the Dodgers' acquisition of Mookie Betts, Pollock is on track to handle the short side of a platoon alongside the lefty hitting Pederson, though he could also see time elsewhere in the outfield spelling the likes of Betts and Cody Bellinger. Across an injury-riddled 2019 campaign, Pollock hit .266/.327/.468 with 15 home runs and five stolen bases in 88 games.