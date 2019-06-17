Dodgers' A.J. Pollock: Eyeing late-June rehab assignment
Pollock (elbow) plans to ramp up his hitting and throwing programs over the next two weeks before beginning a minor-league rehab assignment by the end of June, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Since Pollock has been sidelined since April 29 with the right elbow infection, manager Dave Roberts said the outfielder would likely require around 10 games' worth of at-bats before the Dodgers would bring him off the injured list. Assuming that plan comes to pass and Pollock endures no snags in his rehab, he could be ready to rejoin the Dodgers shortly after the All-Star break. Pollock's eventual return is likely to have the most negative impact on Alex Verdugo, who has seized primary duties in center field while Pollock has been sidelined.
