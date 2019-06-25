Pollock (elbow) is hoping to return for the team's second-half series opener against the Red Sox, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports.

Pollock has been sidelined since April 29 with a right elbow infection. The outfielder is expected to face live pitching this weekend for the first time since landing on the injured list, and if he's able to get enough at-bats in over the subsequent two weeks, Pollock could be activated when the Dodgers return to action following the All-Star break, which runs July 8-11.