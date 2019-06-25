Dodgers' A.J. Pollock: Eyeing return after All-Star break
Pollock (elbow) is hoping to return for the team's second-half series opener against the Red Sox, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports.
Pollock has been sidelined since April 29 with a right elbow infection. The outfielder is expected to face live pitching this weekend for the first time since landing on the injured list, and if he's able to get enough at-bats in over the subsequent two weeks, Pollock could be activated when the Dodgers return to action following the All-Star break, which runs July 8-11.
More News
-
Dodgers' A.J. Pollock: Rehab games set for All-Star break•
-
Dodgers' A.J. Pollock: Takes cuts off tee•
-
Dodgers' A.J. Pollock: Eyeing late-June rehab assignment•
-
Dodgers' A.J. Pollock: Completes on-field work•
-
Dodgers' A.J. Pollock: Nearing baseball activities•
-
Dodgers' A.J. Pollock: Weeks away from return•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Preview: 10 waiver priorities
Looking for an edge in Week 14 and beyond? Check out the top 10 players to prioritize on waivers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...