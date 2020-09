Pollock (hamstring) went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in Friday's 15-6 win over the Rockies.

Pollock capped a five-run rally with his RBI single in the fifth inning. The 32-year-old was lifted for pinch hitter Zach McKinstry in the eighth inning. Pollock may see a couple more days as the designated hitter as he recovers from a hamstring cramp. He now has 26 RBI, 24 runs scored, 11 homers and two stolen bases in 47 games this season.