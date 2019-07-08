Pollock (elbow) went 0-for-3 with a strikeout while playing five innings in center field Sunday in his rehab game with High-A Rancho Cucamonga.

Pollock remains hitless across nine at-bats through the first three games of his rehab assignment, but the Dodgers won't put too much stock in his minor-league results. Instead, the fact that Pollock has incurred no setbacks with his right elbow thus far during the assignment is the more significant development. He'll appear in one more game with Rancho Cucamonga this week before returning from the 60-day injured list when the Dodgers begin their second-half schedule Friday in Boston. Pollock should immediately take over as the Dodgers' everyday center fielder, which could result in Alex Verdugo losing out on regular action.